Tom Cruise Snapped With His Children for First Time in Years

Tom Cruise and the two children he shares with Nicole Kidman were all smiles for their first photo together in years.

The photo was taken in December at a hockey game and shared by former NFL player Derrick Brooks, according to Page Six. It recently resurfaced on social media.

"Good Evening, Wow, look who stopped by my office before our [Tampa Bay Lightning] game tonight! @tomcruise," Brooks, 51, wrote in the Instagram caption. "I was a little star struck but played it cool and He said he was too!"

The photo shows Cruise standing with Brooks, his 29-year-old son, Connor, and his daughter, Bella, 31, with a dozen other people.

Bella was adopted by the former couple in 1992 amid fertility struggles while Connor joined the family three years later, Page Six noted.

Kidman, 56, and Cruise, 61, were married from 1990 to 2001. The "Mission Impossible" star went on to marry Katie Holmes in 2006 but they split in 2012. They share Suri, 18, who is estranged from her father.

An industry source recently told Page Six that Cruise had not seen Suri since 2012.

"Katie has safeguarded Suri and she's a devoted mom," the insider said. "This is a girl who is a private citizen. She hasn't lived her life in public."

Back in a 2006 interview, Cruise shared that his "whole life" he "always wanted to be a father."

"I always said to myself that my children would be able to depend on me and I would always be there for them and love them — that I'd never make a promise to my kids that I couldn't keep," he said.

"I'm not one of those people who believe you can spoil a child with too much love. You can never give a child too much love. There's just no way," he added.