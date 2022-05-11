Tom Cruise 'Fired Everyone' on 'Top Gun: Maverick,' Singer Says

The frontman from alternative rock band Twenty One Pilots claimed he was among people to be fired by Tom Cruise from "Top Gun: Maverick."

In an interview with Los Angeles radio station KROQ, Tyler Joseph said he was tasked with writing a song for the film, but that shortly after he was brought in to work on the musical score, he was let go.

"Funny thing, I was working with the music-placement person for the new 'Top Gun,' on writing a new song for them, and then I believe Tom Cruise came in and just fired everyone," Joseph said. "You've seen that new 'Top Gun' trailer has been out for like three years. There's been a few overhauls, and I was part of that."

Joseph said he didn't get far in the project before he was axed.

"I saw some scenes," he said. "They brought me in to show me some scenes and stuff, and I actually don’t think I started writing. It was actually pretty soon after they brought me in to show me parts of the movie of what they were looking for and stuff, then I kind of got word that there was a wholesale swap."

A source familiar with the situation, however, told Billboard that Twenty One Pilots were never officially involved in the soundtrack.

Last week Lady Gaga released her new song for the film, "Hold My Hand," saying that it took years to complete.

"When I wrote this song for 'Top Gun: Maverick,' I didn't even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film's heart, my own psyche, and nature of the world we've been living in," Gaga wrote in a Twitter thread that was accompanied by a link to the song. "I've been working on it for years, perfecting it, to make it ours. I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be understood and try to understand each other — a longing to be close when we feel so far away and an ability to celebrate life's heroes."

Cruise praised Gaga for her musical contribution to the film during an appearance on "The Late Late Show With James Corden."

"It's like that moment when things just came together in such a beautiful way," Cruise said, according to Yahoo! Entertainment. "Her song that she'd written just fell right in and became really the underlying score and the heartbeat of our film. She's amazing."