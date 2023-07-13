Tom Cruise Surprises Fans at Movie Screenings

Actor Tom Cruise made surprise appearances at several movie theaters Tuesday that were screening the latest installment in his popular action franchise, "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One."

Cruise, 60, who plays Ethan Hunt in the "Mission Impossible" films, was on hand to greet fans at AMC Georgetown in Washington, D.C., AMC Sunset Place 24 in South Miami, Florida, Regal Atlantic Station in Atlanta, and Scotiabank Theatre in Toronto, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The Journal-Constitution noted that the theater was almost full in Atlanta when a "surprise guest" was announced. After the movie previews, Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie entered through a side door to cheers from the audience.

Standing at the front of the movie theater, Cruise addressed the audience.

"Great to be in Atlanta," he said. "We just wanted to say thank you all for being here."

Cruise added that he was excited to meet fans in person, saying, "I definitely dream of moments like this."

Cruise's co-stars Simon Pegg and Hayley Atwell recently praised the actor, saying he was "just a guy" who happened to love making movies. Speaking with The Times, Pegg, 53, noted that Cruise was involved "in every part of a film" — including helping out on-set caterers.

Atwell said Cruise prioritized the viewers and their experience.

"He doesn't want to make movies now to punish an audience," she said. "He doesn't want films with the message that if you do not understand this, you're not smart."