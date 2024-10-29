Tom Brady Posts Cryptic Message After Gisele Bundchen Pregnancy News

Former NFL star Tom Brady posted a cryptic post on Instagram amid reports that his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, is pregnant and expecting her first baby with partner Joaquim Valente.

People broke the news Monday, citing a source.

"Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family," the insider told People.

Hours later, Brady seemingly responded on Instagram with a photo of a sunset set to The Chicks' cover of Fleetwood Mac's "Landslide," a song that Stevie Nicks previously shared is about the fear of everything crashing down and the uncertainty of how one will hold things together.

"Oh, mirror in the sky, what is love?" Brady wrote over the image.

TMZ reported that Bündchen, 44, told Brady, 47, about the pregnancy before it broke because she didn't want him to find out "by reading about it in the news."

The supermodel has been dating Valente, 37, a Jiu-Jitsu instructor, since June 2023. Bündchen shares son Benjamin Rein, 14, and daughter Vivian Lake, 11, with Brady.

Brady and Bündchen divorced in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage. Bündchen later spoke candidly about the disintegration of the marriage with Vanity Fair, using the interview as a platform to dismiss multiple rumors including that she sought a divorce because Brady backed out of retirement to play football for one more season.

"That takes years to happen," she told the publication.

Bündchen went on to call the idea of leaving Brady because of his football career "the craziest thing I've ever heard."

"Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever. If there's one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it's him, believe me," she said. "I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That's what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart."

Their marriage ending was not so clear-cut and simple.

"What's been said is one piece of a much bigger puzzle. It's not so black and white," Bündchen said.

"Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart," she added. "When I was 26 years old and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together. As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make. That doesn't mean you don't love the person.

"It just means that in order for you to be authentic and truly live the life that you want to live, you have to have somebody who can meet you in the middle, right? It's a dance. It's a balance."