WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nfl | tom brady | ownership | vote | las vegas | raiders

Owners to Discuss Tom Brady's Raiders Ownership Bid Next Week

Thursday, 10 October 2024 08:15 AM EDT

After nearly a year and a half, Tom Brady might soon find out if he will become a member of the Las Vegas Raiders' ownership group.

According to reports from Sports Business Journal and The Athletic on Wednesday, the NFL's financial committee will discuss Brady's bid to purchase a part of the Raiders on Tuesday at the NFL Fall League Meeting in Atlanta. A vote on whether to approve the bid reportedly could soon follow.

He would need at least 24 of the league's 32 owners to vote in favor of his bid in order to gain approval.

Brady and Knighthead Capital Management co-founder Tom Wagner in May 2023 agreed to purchase 10 percent of the Raiders from majority owner Mark Davis. Two main issues reportedly have held up the approval:

  • Owners feared Davis had given too big a discount to Brady and Wagner. The Washington Post on Saturday reported the pair had since altered their offer to make it more the owners' liking.

  • With Brady in his first year of a 10-year, $375 million contract to be an analyst on Fox's No. 1 broadcast team, owners worried about a part-owner of one franchise getting access and insight to the coaches, players, and game plans of other teams. The league has limited Brady's access relative to that afforded to other analysts, restricting him from accessing team's facilities and practices as well as broadcast production meetings, which usually include meetings with coaches and players ahead of games.

Brady's job as a broadcaster could also be impacted on-air should he be approved. According to ESPN in August, as an owner, Brady could not publicly criticize game officials and other clubs. Doing so at a level deemed excessive could result in a fine or suspension. He would also be subjected to anti-tampering policies, according to the report.

Should the bid not be voted upon next week, the next time a vote could take place would be at the NFL Special League Meeting from Dec. 10-11 in Irving, Texas.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
After nearly a year and a half, Tom Brady might soon find out if he will become a member of the Las Vegas Raiders' ownership group.
nfl, tom brady, ownership, vote, las vegas, raiders
335
2024-15-10
Thursday, 10 October 2024 08:15 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved