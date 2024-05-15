Tom Brady Regrets Netflix Roast's Impact on Family

Former NFL star quarterback Tom Brady said during an appearance on "The Pivot Podcast" that jokes made at his expense during a Netflix roast had a profound impact on his children, prompting him to reconsider participating in such events in the future, Variety reported.

During the podcast, Brady reflected on the roast, where comedians poked fun at various aspects of his life, particularly his marriage and divorce from model Gisele Bündchen. While the football legend found amusement in jokes directed at him, he regretted that his children heard them.

"I liked when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun. I didn't like the way they affected my kids," Brady said.

Brady, who shares children with Bridget Moynahan and Bündchen, emphasized the challenge of navigating public scrutiny, especially when it intersects with family matters. He acknowledged the complexity of balancing public persona with personal relationships.

"It's the hardest part about … like the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and then all of a sudden you realize I wouldn't do that again because of the way that it affected actually the people that I care about the most in the world," Brady said.

Brady talked about the lessons learned.

"It makes you in some ways, a better parent going through it," he said. "Sometimes you're naive. You don't know."

The Netflix roast, which formed part of Netflix Is a Joke Fest, garnered significant attention and laughter from subscribers. Hosted by Kevin Hart and roast master Jeff Ross, the event featured a lineup of comedians, including Nikki Glaser, Tom Segura, Andrew Schulz, Bert Kreischer, Tony Hinchcliffe, and Sam Jay, alongside Brady's former teammates.

Glaser targeted Brady and his divorce from Bündchen in her roast, sparking laughter and contemplation. Despite the comedic spectacle, Brady underscored the importance of finding joy amidst life's challenges, advocating for more laughter and camaraderie.

"I'm going to be a better parent as I go forward because of it," Brady said,