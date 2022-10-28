Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Divorce 'Settlement Is All Worked Out'

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are filing for divorce, People reported.

The outlet, citing sources, confirmed that they will both file in Florida on Friday.

"The settlement is all worked out," an insider told People. "They've been working on the terms this whole time."

Brady shared the news Friday via his Instagram Stories.

"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," he wrote. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.

"We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration.

"Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.

"And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead. Thank you."

Bündchen, meanwhile, wrote via her Instagram Stories that she and Brady had “grown apart.”

“With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce.” Bündchen said in a statement. “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them love, care, and attention they greatly deserve.

“The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”

Bündchen and Brady share two children — son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian Lake, 9. The source speaking to People said they have agreed on joint custody of their kids.

News of their split comes after months of reports that their marriage was on the rocks and had been living separately from each other. Last month Bündchen spent time in Costa Rica after a blowout with Brady, but when she returned, she did not go straight to the family compound in Tampa and instead spent time in Miami, according to Page Six.

Tensions reportedly arose when Brady announced he was coming out of retirement to play another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In an interview with Elle last month, Bündchen said she would like Brady to "be more present." The comment was made while discussing his return to the game.

"Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children, and I would like him to be more present," she said. "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."

A source explained to People that Bündchen had been upset "for a long time" and felt like she needed "to move on."

"She doesn't believe that her marriage can be repaired," the insider explained.

A source close to Brady meanwhile told the outlet the quarterback is "hurt" about the latest developments in his marriage.

"She is the one steering the divorce," the insider said. "She is playing offense and he is playing defense. He wants to protect himself, protect his interests, but he's only starting to go the legal route in his defense from her.

"He doesn't want this to be ugly; he doesn't want to fight. If the divorce is happening — and it seems like it is — he wants it to go as smoothly as possible."