Tom Brady Slammed After Saying Wealth Is the 'Hardest Thing' About Parenting

Tom Brady is facing backlash after saying that wealth is one of the "hardest things" about parenting for him and wife Gisele Bündchen.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback made the comment while discussing the difficulties of fatherhood on Spotify's "Drive" podcast.

"We have people that clean for us. We have people that make our food. We have people that drive us to the airport if we need that ... we get off a plane and there's people waiting there for us and we get ushered in," he explained. "That's my kids' reality which is the hard part to say, Guys, this is not the way reality really is ... what can we do about that?"

Criticism swiftly ensued.

"Must be rough having all that money," one person wrote via Twitter.

"Hey Tom good news! Because I am a kind, unselfish person I will take this problem off your hands. Check your DMs for my bank acct info. No thanks necessary just happy to help out a fellow struggling parent!" another wrote.

"Seriously, if you want your kids to live like "normal" ppl, then live normally. It's quite easy to NOT have maids or fly private. BTW, his mother did more than fix dinner & wash clothes. SAH parents provide unpaid labor 24/7. That was insultingly reductive," a third chimed in.

Others however defended Brady, pointing out that the comment was taken out of context and that what Brady meant was that, because he and Bündchen come from "humble beginnings," his children may not have the same perspective of what that meant. Brady elaborated on those "humble beginnings" during his appearance on "Drive."

"My wife grew up in rural Brazil, the farthest state south, Rio Grande do Sul, very small kind of farming town, very simple girl," he said. "There are two bedrooms in their house — one for their parents and one for her and her five sisters."

Brady meanwhile, came from a "middle-class family in California." He explained that his dad "worked his a** off for our family" while his mother stayed at home to raise her children.

Brady shares Vivian Lake, 9, and son Benjamin Rein, 12, with Bündchen and son John "Jack" Edward, 14, with his ex, Bridget Moynahan. His estimated net worth is $250 million while Bündchen's is $400 million, according to Newsweek.