Buccaneers QB Tom Brady Returns to Training Camp

tom brady holds super bowl trophy surrounded by confetti
Tom Brady (Darron Cummings/AP)

Monday, 22 August 2022 08:15 PM EDT

Tom Brady returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' training facility Monday and was expected to practice for the first time since leaving the club for personal reasons on Aug. 11, per multiple reports.

Coach Todd Bowles confirmed Sunday that the veteran quarterback would be rejoining the team this week.

Bowles also said he was not sure whether Brady would play in the Bucs' preseason finale Saturday at Indianapolis.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion has been absent from training camp since being excused from practice on Aug. 11. At the time, Bowles said Brady would be away for personal reasons until "sometime after" Tampa Bay's second preseason game.

The Buccaneers open the regular season on Sept. 11 on the road against the Dallas Cowboys.

Brady, who turned 45 earlier this month, led the NFL with 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdown passes in 2021.

The three-time MVP and 15-time Pro Bowl selection is the NFL's all-time leader in touchdown passes and passing yards, attempts, and completions.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Monday, 22 August 2022 08:15 PM
