Singer Todd Snider Cancels Tour After Arrest, Citing Assault

Americana singer-songwriter Todd Snider was arrested in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Sunday, shortly after he reportedly suffered injuries in what his team described as a violent assault outside his hotel.

The 59-year-old musician has since canceled all scheduled performances on his "High, Lonesome and Then Some" 2025 tour, citing his recovery needs.

According to a statement provided to Billboard by the Salt Lake City Police Department, Snider was taken into custody outside Holy Cross Hospital on Sunday after being discharged from medical care.

The department said Snider had returned to the hospital and "threatened hospital staff at that time."

He was subsequently booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on charges of disorderly conduct, trespassing, and making threats of violence.

Jail records cited by USA Today show Snider was booked at 7:10 p.m. on Nov. 2 and released at approximately 2:54 a.m. on Nov. 3 on his own recognizance. That means he was released without paying bail but agreed to return for a court appearance at a later date.

KSL.com reported that Snider arrived at Holy Cross Hospital earlier that day claiming he had been attacked outside his hotel.

After being treated and discharged, he allegedly refused to leave the facility. The report said that while Snider did eventually leave the hospital, he returned later and made verbal threats toward staff, prompting police intervention.

The day after the arrest, Snider's management issued a statement on his social media accounts announcing the cancellation of his upcoming tour.

"We are heartbroken to announce the cancellation of the High, Lonesome and Then Some 2025 Tour dates," the statement read.

"Ahead of Todd Snider's show in Salt Lake City, Todd sustained severe injuries as the victim of a violent assault outside of his hotel. Todd will be unable to perform for an undetermined amount of time."

"We deeply apologize for the cancellation and any inconvenience it causes."

The post continued, "We appreciate your understanding as Todd receives needed medical treatment. We hope to have more information on new dates soon."

The "High, Lonesome and Then Some" tour began Oct. 31 in Englewood, Colorado, and was scheduled to promote Snider's new album of the same name, released Oct. 17 through Aimless Records/Thirty Tigers.

The nine-track record, recorded at Snider's home, features a blues-inspired sound and follows his 2023 album "Crank It, We're Doomed" and 2022's "Live: Return of the Storyteller."