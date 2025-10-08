Zach Bryan ICE Song Slammed by DHS Officials

Country singer Zach Bryan has drawn criticism from officials at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) after releasing a song that touches on immigration raids carried out by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The backlash centers on "Bad News," a demo Bryan posted to social media on Oct. 3, featuring lyrics that reference federal immigration enforcement operations.

In comments reported by the Guardian, DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin told Bryan to "stick to Pink Skies, dude," referencing one of his earlier songs.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem also denounced the track, calling it disrespectful toward law enforcement.

"I hope he understands how completely disrespectful that song is, not just to law enforcement but to this country," Noem told conservative Benny Johnson, as reported by the New York Post.

"To every single individual that has stood up and fought for our freedoms. He just compromised it all by putting out a product such as that that attacks individuals who are just trying to make our streets safe."

At a media briefing in Portland, Noem said she was "happy" she had never supported Bryan financially.

"Zach, I didn't listen to your music. I'm happy about that today," she said.

"That makes me very happy that I never gave you a single penny to enrich your lifestyle if you truly believe what that song stands for."

She went on to praise other country artists, including Jason Aldean, John Rich, Jon Pardi, and Kid Rock, as musicians who "know what it means to stand up to freedom."

Noem also accused Bryan of hypocrisy for criticizing law enforcement while relying on police protection at his concerts.

"They will even defend and protect people that don't respect them or stand up for them," she said. "That's who I'll point to when I tell my grandkids to grow up like someone."

Bryan, a Navy veteran, responded through an Instagram story, saying the song had been misinterpreted.

"When you hear the rest of the song, you will understand the full context that hits on both sides of the aisle," he wrote. "Everyone using this now as a weapon is only proving how devastatingly divided we all are."

"We need to find our way back."

He added, "I served this country. I love this country, and the song itself is about all of us coming out of this divided space."

"I wasn't speaking as a politician or some greater-than-thou a–hole, just a 29-year-old man who is just as confused as everyone else."

Bryan said he identifies with neither political side, emphasizing his belief in open conversation.

"To all those disappointed in me on either side of whatever you believe in, just know I'm trying to do my best too," he said. "I am SO proud to have served in a country where we can all speak freely and converse amongst each other without getting doxed or accosted on the internet or worse."