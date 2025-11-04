Country Music Legend John Wesley Ryles Dead at 74

John Wesley Ryles, a country singer whose early chart success in the 1960s led to a decades-long career as one of Nashville's most sought-after background vocalists, has died. He was 73.

His death was announced on social media by Tracy Pitcox, owner of Heart of Texas Records.

According to the post, Ryles began his career at age 17 with the 1968 release of "Kay," a top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart and the title track of his debut album for Columbia Records.

He went on to record "Reconsider Me" for the Plantation label, which yielded a modest chart hit with its title song.

During the mid-1970s, Ryles released two additional singles — "Tell It Like It Is" and "When a Man Loves a Woman" — on the Music Mill label.

Ryles later joined Dot Records, where his single "Fool" reached No. 18 on the country chart.

His follow-up, "Once in a Lifetime Thing," became his highest-charting record, peaking at No. 5.

After the label's merger with MCA Records, he released the album "Let the Night Begin," which produced several charting singles, including "Liberated Woman" (No. 14), a cover of "Always on My Mind" (No. 20), and "Perfect Strangers" (No. 24).

Over the course of two decades, Ryles built a steady solo career before transitioning into studio work in the late 1980s.

His final single was released in 1988, after which he became a regular presence in Nashville's recording studios.

Country artist Mark Wills was among those who honored Ryles following news of his death.

"We lost a GIANT in the music industry," Wills wrote on Instagram.

"John Wesley Ryles sang more harmonies on records that, to the listener, sounded like the artist themselves! He could blend with ANYBODY!"

"John sang on my first four records and always had a flawless blend with the lead vocal. It was perfect," Wills added.

"My condolences to Joni and his entire family! Please lift them up in prayer."

Session singer Penny Cardin-Loden also paid tribute, writing, "When I first started doing session work in the recording industry in Nashville a lifetime ago, there was one voice that it was my honor to share harmonies with and that was John Wesley Ryles … today he has gone to be with our Savior … prayers for all who loved him."

Parade magazine described Ryles as "one of Nashville's most in-demand background vocalists," citing his work with artists such as Alan Jackson, Brooks & Dunn, Randy Travis, and Blake Shelton.

His credits include hits by more than 25 members of the Country Music Hall of Fame, the museum wrote on X.

Ryles was married to Joni Lee, daughter of country legend Conway Twitty.