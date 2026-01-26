Tippi Hedren Marks 96th Birthday With Rare Public Appearance

A rare public appearance by 96-year-old actor Tippi Hedren drew attention in Los Angeles as the Hollywood legend was seen attending a family gathering to celebrate her birthday.

Hedren, best known for her starring roles in Alfred Hitchcock's films "The Birds" and "Marnie," was photographed outside the Los Angeles home of her daughter, actor Melanie Griffith.

The outing marked one of the few times Hedren has been seen publicly in recent years. She turned 96 on Jan. 19, and the gathering was held in honor of her birthday.

Photographs published by Page Six showed Hedren walking with assistance from fellow guests as she arrived at the home.

The appearance follows conflicting public accounts regarding Hedren's health.

In 2024, the Daily Mail reported that the actor was battling dementia. According to the outlet, Spanish journalist Gustavo Egusquiza learned of the diagnosis after requesting an interview with Hedren.

Her representatives reportedly told him that she was unable to participate in interviews because she had dementia and could no longer remember her career.

Griffith has since commented publicly on her mother's condition. In January 2025, she shared a birthday tribute to Hedren on Instagram, describing her as healthy.

The post included video footage of Hedren blowing out candles on her birthday cake and waving at the camera.

"My beautiful Mama turned 95 yesterday!" Griffith wrote. "She's happy, healthy and feisty!!"

Hedren began her rise to fame in the early 1960s after being discovered by Hitchcock while appearing in a TV commercial.

She went on to star in "The Birds" (1963) and "Marnie" (1964), performances that established her as one of the era's most recognizable screen actors. Her work in "The Birds" earned her a Golden Globe Award for New Star of the Year in 1964. Prior to acting, Hedren worked as a fashion model.

Decades later, Hedren publicly accused Hitchcock of sexual misconduct.

In her 2016 memoir, "Tippi," she alleged that the director sexually assaulted her during their professional relationship.

Hedren wrote that Hitchcock arranged for his driver to cruise past her home, had her handwriting analyzed, and asked her to "touch him." She also alleged that he once threw himself on top of her and attempted to kiss her in the back of his limousine.

Members of Hedren's family have echoed those allegations.

In 2021, her granddaughter, actor Dakota Johnson, spoke critically of Hitchcock during an appearance on The Hollywood Reporter's "Awards Chatter" podcast, accusing him of damaging Hedren's career.

"She's always been really honest and firm about standing up for yourself. That's what she did," Johnson said. "Hitchcock ruined her career because she didn't want to sleep with him, and he terrorized her. He was never held accountable."