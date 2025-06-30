Dick Van Dyke, 99, Drops Out of Comedy Event Due to Illness

Dick Van Dyke, 99, canceled his scheduled appearance at a Malibu, California, comedy event over the weekend due to illness.

The actor and comedian's wife, Arlene Silver, announced the news Saturday, shortly before Van Dyke was set to take to the stage at his event, Vandy Camp at Malibu High School.

In a speech, Silver shared that Van Dyke "is not up to coming to celebrate with us today. I'm sorry," according to People.

"When you're 99 1/2 years old, you have good days and bad days," she said. "Unfortunately, today is not a good day for him, and he's sick that he can't be here."

Van Dyke joined the event through a livestream. Silver said she was "certain" he'll be there in person for the next Vandy Camp, although a date has yet to be set.

Van Dyke will celebrate his 100th birthday in December but the milestone is tainted by the deaths of friends and co-stars he has outlived, as Silver shared during Q&A at the Dick & Arlene Van Dyke Present Vandy Camp event in May, according to People.

The topic came about when Van Dyke shared that he and Ed Asner had been working on plans to recreate the comedy "The Odd Couple" before Asner's death in August 2021 at age 91.

"He's outlived everybody," Silver said about her husband.

However, despite losing those close to him, the comedian is "still so positive," she said.

"Well, life's been good to me. I can't complain," Van Dyke said.

The "Mary Poppins" star last year said before his 99th birthday that he is not afraid of dying.

"I'm acutely aware that I could go any day now, but I don't know why it doesn't concern me," Dick Van Dyke said in a music video for Coldplay's "All My Love," according to the Independent. "I'm not afraid of it. I have the feeling that I'm gonna be all right."