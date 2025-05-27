Dick Van Dyke's Wife Reveals 'Curse of Living to Almost 100': Outlived Everybody

Dick Van Dyke will mark his 100th birthday in December, and while the milestone is one to celebrate, it is tainted by the deaths of friends and co-stars he has outlived.

"That's the curse of living to almost 100," his wife, Arlene Van Dyke, 53, said during a recent Q&A at the Dick & Arlene Van Dyke Present Vandy Camp event in Malibu, California, according to People.

The topic came about when Dick Van Dyke shared that he and Ed Asner had been working on plans to recreate the comedy "The Odd Couple" before Asner's death in August 2021 at age 91.

"He's outlived everybody," Arlene Van Dyke said about her husband.

However, despite losing those close to him, the comedian is "still so positive," his wife said.

"Well, life's been good to me. I can't complain," Dick Van Dyke replied.

The "Mary Poppins" star last year said ahead of his 99th birthday that he was not afraid of dying.

"I'm acutely aware that I could go any day now, but I don't know why it doesn't concern me," Dick Van Dyke said in a music video for Coldplay's "All My Love," according to the Independent. "I'm not afraid of it. I have the feeling that I'm gonna be all right."

The Van Dykes have been married for 13 years. They first met in 2006 at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where Arlene Van Dyke was working. At the time, Dick Van Dyke was 81, and Arlene Van Dyke was 35. Their relationship began in 2009, after the death of Dick Van Dyke's longtime partner, Michelle Triola Marvin, from lung cancer.

"Yeah. I mean, it's like eerie how well it works. People the same age don't last," said Arlene Van Dyke of their relationship.

The actor previously joked about Arlene Van Dyke keeping him young while discussing his "secret for staying so youthful" with Yahoo.

"Having a beautiful young wife half my age to take care of me — that works," he replied.