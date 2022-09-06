Timothee Chalamet Says It's 'Tough to Be Alive' in 2022

Timothée Chalamet is speaking out about the struggles of being young in a world dominated by social media.

Commenting during a press conference to promote his upcoming film "Bones and All," the 26-year-old "Dune" star said the world is on the brink of "societal collapse" due to platforms like Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

"To be young now, and to be young whenever — I can only speak for my generation — is to be intensely judged," Chalamet said, according to E! News. "I can't imagine what it is to grow up without the onslaught of social media, and it was a relief to play characters who are wrestling with an internal dilemma absent the ability to go on Reddit, or Twitter, Instagram, or TikTok and figure out where they fit in."

Chalamet admitted that, while "you can find your tribe" on social media, "it's tough to be alive now."

"I think societal collapse is in the air — or it smells like it — and, without being pretentious, that's why hopefully movies matter, because that's the role of the artist … to shine a light on what's going on," he said.

Chalamet joins an ever-growing list of celebrities who have spoken out about social media. Most recently, Tom Holland, 26, announced that he would be taking a break from digital platforms in order to focus on his mental health.

In a video posted on Instagram, the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" star said he found social media apps were "detrimental" to his mental health, which is why he deleted them from his devices.

"I have taken a break from social media for my mental health because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming," he said.

"I get caught up, and I spiral when I read things about me online and ultimately it's very detrimental to my mental state. So, I decided to take a step back and delete the app," Holland added.