'Dune' Star Alicia Witt Speaks Breaks Silence 1 Month After Parents Were Found Dead

"Dune" star Alicia Witt is speaking out about the death of her parents, whose bodies were discovered in their Massachusetts home about a month ago.

The actress opened up about her loss in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

"It’s been a month since i got scared, not having heard back from them, and called to have them checked on," she wrote.

"Waiting, phone in hand, praying fervently that the next call would be from them, angry i’d gotten someone else involved. knowing as soon as i heard the detective’s voice on the other line that they were gone. knowing i would never hear their voices again. beginning the rest of my life of finding them on the breeze, in a song, in a dream."

In a statement to Telegram & Gazette in December, Witt said she had contacted a relative with concerns after failing to hear from her parents for several days.

Her cousin called police to the home, according to the outlet. Once inside the house, the police found the couple's bodies. There were no obvious signs of a cause of death, police said, but there were reports that the couple had been experiencing furnace problems and were using a space heater.

In an attempt to diffuse certain misconceptions around their death, Witt spoke truthfully about her parents.

"I hadn’t been allowed inside my parents’ home for well over a decade; every time i offered to have something repaired for them, they refused to allow workers into their house," she wrote on Facebook. "i begged, cried, tried to reason with them, tried to convince them to let me help them move - but every time, they became furious with me, telling me i had no right to tell them how to live their lives and that they had it all under control. it was not for a lack of trying on my part, or the part of other people who loved them."

Witt went on to describe her parents as "fiercely stubborn, beautifully original souls," who made choices that she could not talk to them about. While she did not go into detail about those choices, Witt said she did help her parents in ways that she could.

"I had no idea that their heat had gone out," she continued. "i will never understand how or why they made the choice not to tell me this, not to let me help them with this. my heart is broken. and even if i could have had a crystal ball and looked into the future- if i could have said to them ‘you are going to break my heart and the hearts of all who love you with a worst-case-scenario ending if you don’t let us help you’ - i still think they would have made the same choices. they weren’t willing to make different ones."

Concluding her post, Witt added, "our last words to each other were ‘i love you’. that part was simple; never in doubt. they loved me so. i loved them so."