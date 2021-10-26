×
Tags: Hollywood | dune | movie | black | actress | sharon duncan-brewster | pop culture

Black Actress Cut Out From Chinese Version of 'Dune' Poster

Sharon Duncan-Brewster smiles on the red carpet
Sharon Duncan-Brewster, 45 (Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 26 October 2021 10:18 PM

A Black British actress who appeared in the United States poster release of the upcoming sci-fi movie "Dune" was cut out of the Chinese version and replaced with a Chinese actor.

In a report from The Daily Mail, actress Sharon Duncan-Brewster, 45, who plays ecologist-turned-diplomat Dr. Liet Kynes in the film based on the 1965 Frank Herbert novel, appears to have been replaced in the Chinese release of the movie poster with Chinese actor Chen Chang, who plays Dr. Wellington Yueh.

But Chinese media say the poster is a "smear."

In 2015, John Boyega, who played Finn in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," was featured much less prominently in a Chinese version of the movie poster than the American one. Additionally, Chewbacca was also cut from the Chinese version.

In the past, Hollywood has been accused of making drastic changes to movie characters to appease a Chinese audience.

Last year Marvel was accused of "white-washing" in regards to a Tibetan monk character being portrayed by British actress Tilda Swinton in the superhero film "Dr. Strange."

Tuesday, 26 October 2021 10:18 PM
