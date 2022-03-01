Dee Snider Approves of Ukraine Using 'We're Not Gonna Take It' as Battle Cry

Twisted Sister's Dee Snider has endorsed the use of his 1984 hit single "We’re Not Gonna Take It" by Ukrainians amid Russia's invasion.

There have been reports that Ukrainians have been singing the song as a way of conveying a message of defiance in response to the crisis and on Saturday Snider shared his approval on Twitter.

"I absolutely approve of Ukrainians using "We're Not Gonna Take It" as their battlecry," he wrote. "My grandfather was Ukrainian, before it was swallowed up by the USSR after WW2. This can't happen to these people again!"

Snider concluded the post with the hashtag "F***RUSSIA"

Snider previously rejected attempts to adopt the song by anti-vaxxers and people rejecting mask mandates — something he addressed when questioned on the topic following his nod of approval to Ukraine.

"People are asking me why I endorsed the use of 'We're Not Gonna Take It' for the Ukrainian people and did not for the anti-maskers," he tweeted. "Well, one use is for a righteous battle against oppression; the other is a infantile feet stomping against an inconvenience."

Snider pressed the subject further with a series of other tweets. In one post he shared a photo comparing a Ukrainian soldier with two anti-maskers dressed in military gear.

"How effing ridiculous do those anti-maskers wearing military fatigues look when put next to actual soldiers valiantly taking their lives in their hands for their country? They are g-damn pathetic!" he commented.

"It's really hard to take them seriously when Russia is prepping their nuclear arsenal," he added in another tweet that referenced anti-vaxxers and those objecting to mask mandates.

In a separate tweet, Snider slammed the "manipulative" media while expressing appreciation for the support he has received on social media.

"You gotta 'love' these manipulative headlines. I've gotten so few negative comments on my post compared to the OVERWHELMING support! Thank you all!" he wrote.