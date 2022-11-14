×
Tags: jay leno | medical | emergency | las vegas | comedian

Jay Leno Suffers 'Very Serious Medical Emergency'

jey leno speaking
Jay Leno (Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 15 November 2022 11:45 AM EST

Former "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno, 72, reportedly missed a scheduled Las Vegas appearance due to a "very serious medical emergency," People magazine reported Monday.

"His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling," according to the Financial Brand Forum 2022 organizers' email. "All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight."

Leno has reportedly been dealing with heart issues in recent years, revealing in March 2019  he had high cholesterol and a blockage in his heart.

"We really want people to see the connection, because a lot of people don't realize high cholesterol — and if you've had a heart attack or stroke, you're increasing your risk for another one," Leno said in 2019, People reported.

"It's like an earthquake, it might not destroy the house, but it certainly weakens the structure."

Leno added heart issues are ticking "time bombs."

"There's a lot of people walking around like that, they're just time bombs," he said. "You've got all this cholesterol, you don't realize it until it actually hits, you know?

"It's like in a car, if even one piece of dirt gets in the eye of the needle of the jet, and boom and no more gas comes through. And that's what happens with your heart."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


US
Newsmax Media, Inc.

