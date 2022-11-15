Leno Suffers Third-Degree Burns After Car Ignites

Jay Leno sustained third-degree burns when the 115-year-old car he was working on in his Los Angeles garage burst into flames.

The incident took place on Saturday while the former "Tonight Show" host was fixing a clogged fuel line on his 1907 White Steam Car, according to TMZ. Gasoline sprayed on his face and hands, then, almost simultaneously, a spark triggered an explosion, setting Leno on fire.

The 71-year-old car enthusiast told TMZ that his friend, Dave, was with him and was able to smother the fire and prevent worse injuries. Sources told TMZ that the explosion severely burned the left side of Leno's face, but he did not sustain any damage to his eye or ear. He was rushed to the Grossman Burn Center, where he was treated for third-degree burns that might require skin grafts.

Leno reportedly canceled all engagements for the next two weeks and is expected to remain in hospital for seven to 10 days. The comedian confirmed the incident to the New York Post.

"I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet," he said.

Leno first sparked concern over the weekend when reports emerged that he had missed a scheduled Las Vegas appearance due to a "very serious medical emergency." People broke the news Monday, citing a statement from organizers of the Financial Brand Forum 2022, which is where Leno was set to appear.

"His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling," the statement said. "All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight."

Leno took over NBC's "Tonight" when longtime host Johnny Carson retired in 1992, The Associated Press reported. Leno was succeeded by Conan O'Brien in 2009 but returned as host in 2010. He remained in the job until Jimmy Fallon took over in 2014. Leno went on to turn his love of cars into the CNBC series, "Jay Leno's Garage." He now hosts a revival of the game show "You Bet Your Life."