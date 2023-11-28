Tiffany Haddish Admits She Needs to 'Get Help' After DUI Arrest

Tiffany Haddish has said that she is going to "get help" after being arrested on suspicion of DUI over the weekend.

The 43-year-old comedian and actor was found asleep in her car, which witnesses said was stopped in the middle of the road, early Friday morning, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Police were called to the scene where they subsequently arrested Haddish for suspicion of driving under the influence. This marks the second incident in which she was cited for driving under the influence in two years.

Speaking with "Entertainment Tonight," Haddish said "this will never happen again."

The "Girls Trip" star said that it was a long Thanksgiving that began with providing meals to underprivileged people at The Laugh Factory. Haddish also performed a special holiday set at the venue's 43rd annual free feast for locals. Further, she posted a video of herself enjoying a performance by the yacht rock band Yächtley Crëw at the El Rey Theatre later that day.

Commenting on her arrest, Haddish explained that her Tesla parked itself while she was dozing off but ended up obstructing a section of the street.

"I'm going to get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries," she noted.

Haddish added that she's feeling positive after the arrest and praised the Beverly Hills Police Department for their professionalism and handling of the incident.

This is the second DUI arrest for Haddish, the first being in January, 2022, when she was taken into custody in Atlanta after police found her sleeping behind the wheel. She faced charges of DUI and improper stopping on a roadway and was released after posting a $1,666 bond.

She later poked fun at the situation during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

"I've been praying to God to send me a new man, a good man. God went ahead and sent me four in a uniform," Haddish quipped. "I wasn't expecting it. I was not expecting that at all. Now, I've got a really great lawyer, and we're going to work it out. I've got to get my asking of things to God a little better."