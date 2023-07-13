Mandy Moore's Cameras Catch Alleged Package Thief

"This Is Us" star Mandy Moore said security cameras at her home caught an alleged package thief.

Sharing a screenshot from video footage, Moore wrote on Instagram: "People are the worst."

The footage showed a package resting against a large white gate, with a figure lurking in the bushes nearby.

"I was wondering where the @cybex_usa stroller I ordered for [my son] Ozzie went," Moore wrote. "I was going back and forth with customer service and @fedex and I swore to them it wasn't delivered and then I found this video (which won't load here for some reason). This dude watched for an hour while the box sat outside and then climbed a side of a hill to snag them."

Moore's post came soon after she shared an update on the extensive renovation and redesign of her 1950 three-bedroom, three-bathroom home, which she bought in 2017. The renovation has been in the works for several years, the Daily Mail noted.

In one photo shared to her Instagram page, Moore said the backyard makeover has not yet begun.

Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, collaborated with interior architect Emily Farnham and interior designer Sarah Sherman Samuel to bring their dream home to life.

The couple, who share two sons — Gus, 2, and Ozzie, 8 months — met in 2015 on Instagram. They married in 2018, according to the Daily Mail. Earlier this year, Moore admitted in an interview that she still "really wants" a daughter.

"Truth be told, I haven't shut the door on a larger family," she said. "I don't know what my husband is thinking. I know right now, he's sort of like, What?! That's crazy! It's so hard. And it is. It's so hard. It's non-stop, all hands on deck right now. So maybe, perhaps. But I don't know."