Billie Eilish Seeks Restraining Order After Home Break-In

Billie Eilish is seeking a restraining order against a man accused of breaking into her family's Los Angeles home Jan. 5 and "professing his love" for the 21-year-old pop singer.

According to the court documents obtained by The Washington Post, the order against Christopher Anderson, 39, would protect Eilish, her parents, and her brother, musician Finneas Baird O'Connell.

In a statement included with the request, Eilish said Anderson gained access to her family's Highland Park home "unannounced and uninvited after apparently professing his love for me and expressing that he really wanted to meet me."

At the time of the intrusion, it was reported that an unidentified suspect gained entry into Eilish's family home by jumping over a fence and into a yard.

This was not the first time that Anderson has shown up at the house. As Eilish wrote in her statement, he showed up up at her family home multiple times, with police being called five times, the Post noted. Eilish did not communicate with Anderson but her father, Patrick O'Connell, interacted with him.

In his statement, O'Connell wrote that Anderson had approached the house on several occasions in late December. During one instance he rang the doorbell and asked to use the bathroom.

On Dec. 28, Anderson slipped a cellphone under the gate. The next day he left a white flower accompanied by a note that according to O'Connell, "professed his love for my daughter Billie, claimed that at some point in time Billie had been watching Mr. Anderson and writing songs about Mr. Anderson, and that Mr. Anderson really wanted to meet Billie."

Anderson was arrested on suspicion of burglary and is being held in the North County Correctional Facility in Castaic, California.

Eilish said she does not feel safe returning to her former home.

"Regrettably, this is not the first time an unknown individual has attempted to contact my family and me specifically by stalking us outside my family's home and by making professions of love to and threats of violence against me," Eilish wrote. "However, each such occasion, including the present one, causes me substantial anxiety, fear, and emotional distress over my personal safety and that of my father, mother, and brother."

In 2020, Eilish was granted a permanent restraining order against a fan who repeatedly showed up on the doorstep of the Los Angeles home and refused to leave. According to a report by TMZ at the time, the fan would incessantly ring the doorbell and lurk outside the house.

The fan also repeatedly asked Eilish's father if the house was her residence and, despite being told no, continued to return.