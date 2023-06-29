×
Tags: kim kardashian | robbery | jewelry

Kim Kardashian Hasn't Bought Jewelry Since Paris Robbery

By    |   Thursday, 29 June 2023 12:47 PM EDT

Kim Kardashian is sharing how the trauma she experienced after being robbed in 2016 has changed her.

During Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3, 2016, the SKIMS founder was robbed at gunpoint at the No Address Hotel, where masked burglars broke in during the night. The thieves made off with several million dollars worth of jewelry, including a ring valued at $4 million.

Speaking in a recent episode of "The Kardashians" about the ordeal, Kardashian said she has not bought jewelry since.

"After I was robbed in Paris, I haven't bought jewelry," Kardashian admitted, according to People. "I haven't really been about wearing jewelry, because when it was taken from me — I didn't know I was ready for that experience of what that meant but I was — I was ready to give it up."

Kardashian talked about the incident for the first time in a 2017 episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," recalling how the robbers demanded money, which she did not have on her at the time. 

"They dragged me out onto the hallway on top of the stairs. That's when I saw the gun clear, like clear as day. I was kind of looking at the gun, looking down back at the stairs," she recalled, according to People. 

"I was like, 'I have a split second in my mind to make this quick decision,'" Kardashian continued. "Am I going to run down the stairs and either be shot in the back? It makes me so upset to think about it. Either they're going to shoot me in the back, or if I make it and they don't, if the elevator does not open in time, or the stairs are locked, then, like, I'm f-----. There's no way out."

According to a source who spoke with People, in order to free herself, Kardashian was able to "wriggle her hands" and slip them out of the plastic ties on her wrists. Another source revealed that Kardashian cried out for assistance from the balcony after successfully breaking loose.

