'The Rock' Wants to Be Next James Bond

The next James Bond role is wide open for the taking and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has his eyes set on grabbing it.

Appearing in a Bond film will be nothing new for the actor's family. His grandfather, Peter Maivia, played a villain in the 1967 classic "You Only Live Twice" starring Sean Connery, but Johnson has made it clear in an interview with Esquire that he wants the main role in the next Bond film.

"I would like to follow in his footsteps and be the next Bond," he said. "I don't want to be a villain. Gotta be Bond."

In the meantime, Johnson has to give some serious consideration to whether or not he wants to reprise his role for the tenth "Fast and Furious" film. He previously said he was done with the franchise but his former co-star Vin Diesel recently publicly reached out to him, pleading that he reconsider.

"My little brother Dwayne ... the time has come," Diesel wrote in an Instagram post directed at Johnson earlier this month. "The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes ... but the time has come. Legacy awaits."

Earlier this year Diesel, who produced and starred in the "Fast and Furious" franchise, revealed that he was bringing it to an end

"Every story deserves its own ending," he told the Associated Press recently. "I know people are going to feel like it doesn’t have to end, but I think all good things should. There are reasons for a finale. I think this franchise has deserved it."