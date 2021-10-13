Dwayne Johnson Says He Has Done 'Research' Into Potential Presidential Run

Dwayne Johnson has admitted to researching politics amid calls for a presidential run.

There has been ongoing speculation that Johnson may enter the political sphere, and the actor himself has fueled these rumors by hinting that it was something he would like to do.

The support is there. A recent poll showed that nearly 50% of respondents wanted to see him as president of the United States.

Johnson discussed this in a new interview with Vanity Fair during which he said he had spoken to several people in politics and done "a small amount of research and analysis to see where this comes from and to see what it could look like in the future."

Looking at the stats, Johnson said the "indicators are all very positive — in, for example, 2024, and in, for example, 2028." He added that he was not ruling out the possibility, however he also admitted that politics was something completely new to him.

"You know, at the end of the day, I don’t know the first thing about politics," he said. "I don’t know the first thing about policy. I care deeply about our country. I care about every f**king American who bleeds red, and that’s all of them. And — there’s no delusion here — I may have some decent leadership qualities, but that doesn’t necessarily make me a great presidential candidate. That’s where I am today."

Further in the interview, Johnson also touched upon his ongoing feud with Fast & Furious franchise co-star Vin Diesel, who recently claimed to have purposefully engineered the whole thing to push Johnson to give a better acting performance.

"That’s something that I’m proud of, that aesthetic," Diesel said of Johnson's performance during an interview with Men's Health. "That took a lot of work ... I would do anything I’d have to do in order to get performances in anything I’m producing."

When asked about the comments during his interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson said, "I’ve been around the block a lot of times. Unlike him, I did not come from the world of theater ... and I go into every project giving it my all. And if I feel that there’s some things that need to be squared away and handled and taken care of, then I do it. And it’s just that simple."