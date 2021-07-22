Dwayne Johnson Won't Star in 'Fast and Furious' Films Anymore

Dwayne Johnson said he won't appear in any more of the "Fast and Furious" films amid his feud with Vin Diesel.

There has been tension between the two for decades. Vin Diesel has produced the franchise from the start, while Johnson has starred in several of the films, including "Fast Five," "Fast and Furious 6," "Furious 7," "The Fate of the Furious," and the spin-off "Hobbs and Shaw." Over the years they have taken jabs at one another and Vin Diesel stoked the fire recently when he claimed to have pushed Johnson in order to get a better acting performance from him. In response, Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter that he was walking away from the franchise.

"I laughed and I laughed hard. I think everyone had a laugh at that. And I’ll leave it at that. And that I’ve wished them well," Johnson said. "I wish them well on Fast 9. And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast and Furious movies they do that will be without me."

Three years ago Johnson spoke to Rolling Stone about their feud and revealed that they did not shoot any of their scenes together during 2017’s "The Fate of the Furious." At the heart of their disagreement was their views on professionalism, Johnson told the outlet.

"Vin and I had a few discussions, including an important face-to-face in my trailer," Johnson said. "And what I came to realize is that we have a fundamental difference in philosophies on how we approach moviemaking and collaborating. It took me some time, but I'm grateful for that clarity. Whether we work together again or not."

At the time, Johnson expressed uncertainty about his future in the franchise, saying he was not sure if he would return.

"But I wish (Diesel) all the best, and I harbor no ill will there, just because of the clarity we have," Johnson added. "Actually, you can erase that last part about 'no ill will.' We'll just keep it with the clarity."

Vin Diesel meanwhile revealed earlier his year that the "Fast and Furious" saga is finally coming to an end. During an interview with Associated Press, he explained that there will be two more films following the ninth installment, "F9," which premiered June 25, and predicted that they could be released in 2023, then 2024.

"Every story deserves its own ending," he said. "I know people are going to feel like it doesn’t have to end, but I think all good things should. There are reasons for a finale. I think this franchise has deserved it."

