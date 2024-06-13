The Rock 'Banged Up Pretty Good' in Latest Film

As a former wrestler, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is used to being battered and bruised, but the actor's latest injury is something he felt was worth revealing.

Taking to Instagram, Johnson, 52, showed off a massive, fluid-filled bump on his elbow that he sustained on the set of his upcoming MMA biopic "The Smashing Machine."

"I'm filming a movie called 'The Smashing Machine' and anytime your film is called 'The Smashing Machine,' you're kind of going to get smashed up," Johnson said.

"Look at that sucker right there. It's like I have a cantaloupe in the bottom of my elbow," he continued, showing off the injury. "I got banged up pretty good today in our scenes."

Johnson explained that there "might be some soft tissue damage in there."

"That's a lot of fluid, we'll see," he said. "I've got to get it out of there first before I get any kind of MRI."

Johnson went to recall what his father, the late pro wrestler Rocky Johnson, would say: "A day without pain is like a day without sunshine, boy."

In his video, Johnson also listed his past injuries, which included four knee surgeries as well as a torn Achilles tendon. He also has a "completely reconstructed shoulder."

Johnson then asked his followers for suggestions on "advanced" anti-inflammatories to reduce swelling and pain before picking up some supplement bottles, setting them aside, and pouring himself a glass of his Teremana tequila, joking it was his "favorite anti-inflammatory."

"Functional medicine, holistic medicine, modern medicine — I'm an advocate for it all when we get banged up," he captioned the video. "But don't sleep on the power of the 'healing Teremana hooch.' Sunshine & pain. Smashing 'em up soulman."

"The Smashing Machine" follows Mark Kerr, a former collegiate wrestling champion who became a star in MMA, according to MMA Fighting. Kerr won two early UFC heavyweight tournaments and later gained prominence in Japan's PRIDE organization.