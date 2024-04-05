'The Rock' Regrets 'Division' Biden Endorsement Caused

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson famously endorsed Joe Biden's candidacy for the presidency in 2020, but says now he regrets that decision because of the division it caused and won't be endorsing Biden, or anyone else, this year.

"The endorsement that I made years ago with Biden was one I thought was the best decision for me at that time," Johnson said in an interview with Fox News's Will Cain, partially airing Friday morning.

Johnson said that in 2020, he felt like it was his "job" to exercise his influence and share this endorsement.

But, he said, "Will I do that this year? I'm not going to do that."

"What I realize, what that caused back then was something that tears me up in my guts back then and now, which is division," Johnson said. "That got me. The takeaway after that, months and months, I started to realize, that caused an incredible amount of division in our country."

Now, Johnson said he is not happy with the state of America as it is.

"Do I believe we're going to get better?" he added. "I believe in that. I'm an optimistic guy, and we can get better."

But Johnson said that as his goal is unifying the country, "there is going to be no endorsement."

"Not that I'm afraid of it, but I realize this level of influence, I'm going to keep my politics to myself," he said. "It's between me and the ballot box."

Johnson added that he will support whoever is elected.

"Like a lot of us out there, not trusting of all politicians, I do trust the American people and whoever they vote for, that's going to be my president and who I will support 100%."

Johnson added that he feels it is important to be direct and honest.

"I feel like, and we could go down the well here, in today's easy cancel culture world, and cancel culture, woke culture, this culture, that culture, division, that really bugs me," said Johnson. "In the spirit of that, you either succumb and be what you think other people want you to be or go, no, that is not who I am, I am going to be myself and be real."

But it took time to realize that, he said.

"I didn't understand the power of it, and how it could swing both ways," said Johnson. "As I got down the road a little bit and started achieving some notoriety, I started to realize, this is a superpower. Fame is a superpower, when used correctly, I believe, you can use it to influence people."

Johnson is often asked if he would consider a run for president, but he said in the interview that at this point, that is not his intention.

"I'm not a politician," he said. "I'm not into politics. I care about our country … my desire and my priorities are my babies and school drop-offs and pick-ups, and things like that. That is important to me. I also feel like in the spirit of bringing people together and bringing our country together, I don't know if that is the right move at this point."