The Cure's Roger O'Donnell Recovering From 'Rare' Cancer

The Cure's longtime keyboardist, Roger O’Donnell, revealed that he was diagnosed with a "very rare and aggressive" form of blood cancer last year.

The musician opened up about his experience on X as part of Blood Cancer Awareness Month, which is every September.

"In September last year I was diagnosed with a very rare and aggressive form of lymphoma. I had ignored the symptoms for a few months but finally went, and after surgery, the result of the biopsy was devastating," he wrote Sunday.

O’Donnell soon began treatment, which included surgery, immunotherapy, and radiotherapy. A year later, he is "fine, and the prognosis is amazing."

He went on to state, "The mad axe murderer knocked on the door and we didn’t answer."

"Cancer can be beaten, but if you are diagnosed early enough you stand a way better chance, so all I have to say is go get tested, if you have the faintest thought you may have symptoms go and get checked out," he continued.

"If you know someone who is ill or suffering talk to them, every single word helps, believe me I know. I would also like to thank my Drs, rockstars everyone of them, all the nurses and technicians, my friends, family and Mimi, sometimes it's harder to be on the other side of this," he added.

The Cure concluded its "Shows of a Lost World Tour" in September 2023 and will release new music next month.

The British rock band's latest is "Novembre: Live in France 2022" featuring live performances of the new songs "And Nothing Is Forever" and "I Can Never Say Goodbye," according to Billboard.