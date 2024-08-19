WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: breast | cancer | diagnosis | actor | actress | Danielle Fishel

'Boy Meets World' Star Danielle Fishel Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

By    |   Monday, 19 August 2024 11:00 AM EDT

"Boy Meets World" alum Danielle Fishel revealed she has breast cancer, and while she initially planned to "suffer in silence" and "suck it up," the 43-year-old actor has now chosen to speak out about her battle for awareness.

Fishel opened up about her diagnosis on the latest episode of her "Pod Meets World" podcast.

"I was recently diagnosed with DCIS, which stands for ductal carcinoma in situ, which is a form of breast cancer," she said, according to Variety. "It's very, very, very early. It's technically stage zero."

Fishel explained she planned to have surgery to remove a "high-grade DCIS with micro-invasion."

"I've had to make a lot of decisions over the last couple of days," she said, adding that she only planned to tell her immediate family and close friends, then go public one she'd beat the cancer, but changed her mind after reading content from author Glennon Doyle, who said women should share their stories amid their battles and not only after they are out of the experience.

"They found it so, so, so early that I'm going to be fine. So, I want to share this because I hope that it will encourage anyone to get in there," Fishel continued. "If it's time for your appointment, if you've never had an appointment before, get in there. If you have to find out that you have cancer, find out when it's at stage 0, if possible."

Fishel said she is consulting with doctors, including oncologists and specialists, to plan her treatment, but assured listeners she will be fine. She did however admit the diagnosis might impact her upcoming projects. She recently directed three episodes of NBC's "Lopez vs. Lopez."

Fishel's co-host and fellow "Boy Meets World" star Will Friedle, who was among the first to learn about her diagnosis after Fishel's family, assured the star that she was loved and not alone in her battle against cancer.

"We love you, and you know that we've got you. Whatever you need, we're here," he said. "You are going to be fine, and you might have some sucky days coming up, but we're here for you."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
"Boy Meets World" alum Danielle Fishel revealed she has breast cancer and while she initially planned to "suffer in silence" and "suck it up," the 43-year-old actor has now chosen to speak out about her battle with the aim of creating awareness.
breast, cancer, diagnosis, actor, actress, Danielle Fishel
359
2024-00-19
Monday, 19 August 2024 11:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved