'Brady Bunch' Star Barry Williams Admits to 'On-Again, Off-Again' Romance With Co-Star

"The Brady Bunch" star Barry Williams reflected on his past relationship with former co-star Maureen McCormick during an episode of "The Real Brady Bros" podcast, which he co-hosts with Christopher Knight.

The topic came about when the two revisited the 1973 "Brady Bunch" episode "The Subject Was Noses," where Knight's character, Peter Brady, accidentally injures Marcia — played by McCormick — by hitting her in the face with a football, prompting her scheduled date to back out, according to the New York Post.

Knight, 67, said that he noticed Williams' growing closeness with McCormick, 68, while they were filming the well-known episode.

"It did look like she was dating somebody very close to her on the set, judging from the relationship that I was witnessing between the two of you during this show," Knight said to Williams, 70.

"You two were looking a little bit close, a little bit less like brother and sister and more like …" Knight added.

During their conversation, Williams admitted they had dated.

"It was sort of like on-again, off-again with Maureen and I throughout the years. There was always a little dance being played that was broken up by hiatus," he said.

"When she was pretending to have to be affectionate with other guys and going out on dates and stuff, I liked to just stay out of the way and let her do her job and … concentrate until, you know, until an episode that called for us to be sitting next to one another," the actor added.

Williams said he would intentionally show up on set whenever McCormick was filming a romantic scene with another actor.

"At all times. Always … just to have a presence," he said.

Williams first revealed he dated McCormick during a 2013 appearance on the Oprah Winfrey Network.

"The second most-asked question in my world is: Did Maureen McCormick and I date? Were we an item? And yes, we did. Definitely," he said at the time.

"In fact, I was her first kiss. That was in Hawaii when we were filming those episodes. We snuck away. It was a full moon. We walked along the sand, and well, I knew where that was headed. Of course, I set it up," Williams added.