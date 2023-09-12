'Worst Investment Ever': 'The Brady Bunch' Home Sells

The Los Angeles house that served as the iconic backdrop for "The Brady Bunch" family's fictional home was purchased for $3.2 million, 42% below the asking price of $5.5 million, in what the new owner said is the "worst investment ever."

While all interior scenes for the beloved sitcom were filmed on a sound stage, the 1959 property was used as the exterior of the Brady family home from 1969, when the sitcom began, until it ended in 1974, the Guardian noted.

The property was sold in 2018 for $3.5 million to television network HGTV after the death of the former owner, who had been living in the house for 50 years.

In the TV show "A Very Brady Renovation," the network recreated the inside of the Brady home, and actors from the original series, including all six Brady children, helped with the work. It was a big endeavor, as the actual house only had one floor, while the fictional Brady home had two.

City records obtained by People reveal that the renovation expenses, which included the construction of the renowned staircase leading to an entirely new second floor, amounted to $2 million. This significantly exceeded the initial estimate of $350,000.

In May, HGTV listed the five-bedroom home for sale for $5.5 million.

Speaking with The Wall Street Journal, the home's new owner, Tina Trahan, who is a fan of the sitcom, admitted that the property was "the worst investment ever." She plans to use it for fundraising, charitable events, and as a luxury rental.

Trahan said she believed HGTV overspent on the house because it lacked functional appliances in order to maintain an exact resemblance to the Brady home.

"No one is going in there to make pork chops and apple sauce in that kitchen," said Trahan. "Anything you might do to make the house liveable would take away from what I consider artwork."

Trahan's real estate agent, Marcy Roth of Douglas Elliman, admitted to thinking Trahan was joking when she mentioned wanting to buy the house. She was like, "No, I'm not kidding, I'm obsessed,'" Roth said.