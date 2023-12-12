Taylor Swift Donates $1M to Tennessee Residents After Tornadoes

Taylor Swift has donated $1 million to the victims of the deadly tornadoes that ravaged Tennessee over the weekend.

The 33-year-old music icon donated the money to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee (CFMT) to help residents whose homes were destroyed by the storms that left six dead, including a child, according to the Independent.

Commenting on the gesture, Hal Cato, chief executive of the community foundation, said the money will "support the immediate and long-term recovery needs" in Sumner County and the surrounding areas most devastated by the tornadoes.

Officials have confirmed that 23 people were injured in the tornadoes.

Swift has a close affinity with Tennessee. Born in Pennsylvania, she moved to Nashville with her family at age 14 to pursue a musical career.

According to the Independent, her donation will go towards food, temporary housing, the clean-up, and more.

Back in March 2020, Swift donated $1 million to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response after tornadoes took lives and destroyed homes.

"Nashville is my home and the fact that so many people have lost their homes and so much more in Middle Tennessee is devastating to me," Swift said at the time.

Further, the Grammy-winning artist contributed to food poverty charities during her Eras Tour, donating funds that resulted in 125,000 meals for food bank users in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Swift launched her recent worldwide tour in Glendale, Arizona, on March 17, and made a surprise contribution to the Arizona Food Bank Network.

"It’s not every day that you get a call from someone who works in PR for Taylor Swift, so we were dubious at first, but happily, it turned out to be absolutely real," said Terri Shoemaker, Vice President of External Relations at the Arizona Food Bank Network, at the time.

"Donations like this from very high-profile people like Taylor Swift help denote that hunger is still a problem in the U.S.," Shoemaker continued. "It’s here and it’s a problem across the country. The recognition of that is so important and so is just setting an example of how to support organizations in the community."