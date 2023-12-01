Taylor Swift's Publicist Slams Claims Singer Secretly Married Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift's longtime publicist has shut down rumors that the singer was secretly married to her ex — Joe Alwyn.

The claims were made by DeuxMoi, an anonymous Instagram account that shares unconfirmed celebrity gossip, which reported that the pair had a "marriage" ceremony in 2020 or 2021.

"Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi," Swift's rep, Tree Paine, wrote on social media platform X, formerly twitter. "There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It's time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these."

Earlier that day, DeuxMoi had shared a post sent in by someone speculating that Swift's song, "You're Losing Me," was inspired by a miscarriage that allegedly caused a strain in the relationship between the former couple, according to People, which noted that the post was removed from DeuxMoi's Instagram Stories after Paine's tweet.

"Well I make zero dollars from lying ... can publicists say the same," DeuxMoi wrote in response in a since-deleted post, according to People. "Also, to relate something that is in reference to something that happened years ago to 'pain & trauma' after what just happened seems like a poor choice of words. Either way, I apologize to Taylor."

In April it emerged that Swift, 33, and Alwyn, 32, had broken up after six years together. The news was confirmed by multiple outlets including CNN, which cited a source as saying, "Taylor and Joe broke up a few weeks ago. They simply grew apart and plan to remain friends."

Shortly after, Swift was briefly linked to The 1975 frontman Matty Healy. She is now currently in a relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.