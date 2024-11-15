Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Ticket Prices Plummet Postelection

Pop superstar Taylor Swift might be the richest woman in the world, but her popularity seems to have waned slightly postelection with tickets for her Eras tour dropping hundreds of dollars, the New York Post reported.

The most recent leg of her "Eras Tour" hit Toronto this week, yet prices for the concert now start at $991, compared to $1,321 for the lowest price seats just three days ago. The $300 dip signals a drop in demand for the event, as ticket prices are based on constant fluctuations due to on-demand pricing algorithms.

In September, Swift announced to her 284 million followers on Instagram that she was throwing her support behind Vice President Kamala Harris following her debate with now President-elect Donald Trump.

"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I'm voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them," Swift wrote. The post received over 11 million likes and was credited with driving 340,000 people to the voter registration site a mere 24 hours later.

Trump responded with a post on his Truth Social proclaiming in all caps, "I hate Taylor Swift!"

In addition to Swift, Harris received endorsements from Jennifer Lopez, Bruce Springsteen, Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts, and George Clooney.

Ultimately, Trump not only won the electoral vote but also gave Republicans their first popular vote victory in 20 years, leaving some observers to opine that the age of celebrity presidential endorsements may be over.

An ABC/Iposos poll taken in September revealed that while 6% of respondents said Swift's endorsement made them more likely to vote for Harris, 13% said it made them less likely, and 81% said the endorsement was irrelevant.

The age of Trump supporters versus Swifties shows no signs of slowing down. Last week, Wired reported that Swift's fans have responded to the feud by leaving Elon Musk's X in favor of Bluesky as a sign of solidarity with the pop star.