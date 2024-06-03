WATCH TV LIVE

'Gossip Girl' Star Momsen Bitten by Bat at Concert

Monday, 03 June 2024 11:04 AM EDT

Musician and former "Gossip Girl" star Taylor Momsen will need rabies shots after a bat bit her onstage in Spain on Wednesday.

The actor, who fronts the band The Pretty Reckless, was performing the song "Witches Burn" when she noticed the bat clinging to her mini slip dress, by her thigh, according to videos posted to her Instagram page over the weekend.

One video shows Momsen asking crew members for help. Several people are seen rushing to the stage to assist as the bat flies away. Another clip shows Momsen getting shots in her leg at a hospital.

"I must really be a witch," she joked to the audience, referencing the song.

"ROCK AND ROLL MOMENT," Momsem captioned the video, noting that she "had no idea" the bat was clinging to her leg until members of the audience pointed it out. 

"He was cute, but yes he bit me … so rabies shots for the next two weeks," she wrote before going on to thank staff at the local hospital where she received treatment, who appropriately labeled her "bat girl." 

According to the CDC, the rabies virus spreads through direct contact with infected animals, typically through saliva, brain, or nervous system tissue. The virus targets the central nervous system, resulting in a potentially fatal brain disease if left untreated.

Those who have not been vaccinated against rabies and have come into contact with an animal that may be infected are required to undergo a single dose of immune globulins along with four vaccine doses administered over a two-week period.

Momsen, who along with The Pretty Reckless, will open for AC/DC's "Power Up" tour this summer, made light of the situation in a separate Instagram post featuring a photo of herself standing next to a "no bats" sign taped onto AC/DC's stage equipment.

"Ok … so @acdc has the best crew ever," she captioned the image.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


