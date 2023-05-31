Bruce Springsteen Shocks Fans After Falling on Stage

Bruce Springsteen had fans concerned after falling onstage while performing in the Netherlands.

The incident took place over the weekend at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam, according to the New York Post.

Springsteen, 73, and the E Street Band were launching into their hit song "Ghosts" and the iconic rocker was walking up the stage stairs with a guitar around his neck when he tripped and fell to the floor.

In video shared to TikTok, Springsteen is seen laying on his back for several seconds and his band members rush to help him to his feet.

The iconic rocker did not appear to have sustained any serious injuries.

"Good night, everybody," the multi-Grammy winner said as he stood up, according to the Post, which noted he finished off the concert "like a champ."

Earlier this month, Springsteen and the E Street Band, which are in the middle of their 2023 worldwide tour, postponed several concerts "due to illness." The announcement came several weeks after three of Springsteen's bandmates were forced to bow out of a performance earlier this year.

Van Zandt and violinist and vocalist Soozie Tyrell tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before their American Airlines Center concert in Dallas on Feb. 10, and Springsteen's wife, Patti Scialfa, who is a singer and guitarist, was also absent for undisclosed reasons, according to Billboard.

Last year, Springsteen faced backlash over the cost of tickets for the U.S. leg of his tour. Those hoping to see the rocker perform paid up to as much as $5,000 due to Ticketmaster's "dynamic pricing," which sees prices for certain "platinum tickets" placed throughout each venue increase with demand.

Springsteen's manager responded to the outcry, saying the pricing is "fair" for people wanting to see someone "universally regarded as among the very greatest artists of his generation."

"In pricing tickets for this tour, we looked carefully at what our peers have been doing," Jon Landau said in a statement to The New York Times. "We chose prices that are lower than some and on par with others."

