WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: vince neil | motley crue | fall

Motley Crue's Vince Neil Falls Face-First on Stage

By    |   Tuesday, 07 May 2024 10:52 AM EDT

Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil had fans concerned after he took a fall onstage during the band's performance Friday in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Video footage recorded by fans and shared by Ultimate Classic Rock shows the '80s rock icons performing the song "Wild Side," when Neil, 63, tripped while skipping back and forth. He fell face-first on the stage floor but quickly bounced up and continued to sing.

Neil has suffered his share of concert mishaps. In 2021, he broke several ribs after falling off the front of the stage. The show was cut short and Neil was rushed to hospital. 

Days earlier, Neil admitted that Motley Crue is unlikely to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame any time soon. Although the band has been eligible since 2007 and has even received a nomination, Neil remains doubtful. 

"I think it'd be pretty cool to be inducted, but we'll probably be dead when they induct us." he said during an interview with WMMR Philadelphia.

Drummer Tommy Lee said he had conflicting feelings about the band being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

"It's weird. It's one of those things where you're, like, 'Oh, that would be so [expletive] rad,'" he said. "And then, it's a weird double-edged thing. Because at one point it was like, 'Whoa, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.' And then, over the years, there's been a bunch of people getting inducted into it that — I don't know — sometimes you're like, 'Huh? How's that possible?' or 'I'm not sure that this quite fits' or whatever. And so then you go, you're like, 'Yeah, maybe it's not that cool.' But if the fans think it's cool, then it's cool."

Neil's latest falls comes on the heels of the band's release of their new single, "Dogs of War."

"When I heard the song it was like, 'Woah, this is really cool. It's heavy, it's melodic [and] the lyrics are great," Neil told UCR, recalling when he first heard a demo of the track.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil had fans concerned after he took a fall onstage during the band's performance Friday in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
vince neil, motley crue, fall
343
2024-52-07
Tuesday, 07 May 2024 10:52 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved