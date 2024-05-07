Motley Crue's Vince Neil Falls Face-First on Stage

Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil had fans concerned after he took a fall onstage during the band's performance Friday in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Video footage recorded by fans and shared by Ultimate Classic Rock shows the '80s rock icons performing the song "Wild Side," when Neil, 63, tripped while skipping back and forth. He fell face-first on the stage floor but quickly bounced up and continued to sing.

Neil has suffered his share of concert mishaps. In 2021, he broke several ribs after falling off the front of the stage. The show was cut short and Neil was rushed to hospital.

Days earlier, Neil admitted that Motley Crue is unlikely to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame any time soon. Although the band has been eligible since 2007 and has even received a nomination, Neil remains doubtful.

"I think it'd be pretty cool to be inducted, but we'll probably be dead when they induct us." he said during an interview with WMMR Philadelphia.

Drummer Tommy Lee said he had conflicting feelings about the band being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

"It's weird. It's one of those things where you're, like, 'Oh, that would be so [expletive] rad,'" he said. "And then, it's a weird double-edged thing. Because at one point it was like, 'Whoa, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.' And then, over the years, there's been a bunch of people getting inducted into it that — I don't know — sometimes you're like, 'Huh? How's that possible?' or 'I'm not sure that this quite fits' or whatever. And so then you go, you're like, 'Yeah, maybe it's not that cool.' But if the fans think it's cool, then it's cool."

Neil's latest falls comes on the heels of the band's release of their new single, "Dogs of War."

"When I heard the song it was like, 'Woah, this is really cool. It's heavy, it's melodic [and] the lyrics are great," Neil told UCR, recalling when he first heard a demo of the track.