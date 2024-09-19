Daughter: 'Painful Days' With Bruce Willis' Dementia

Tallulah Willis, daughter of actor Bruce Willis, gave an update on her father as he battles frontotemporal dementia.

During an appearance on the "Today Show" on Wednesday, Tallulah Willis said Bruce Willis, 69, is "stable, which in this situation is good, and is hard."

"There's painful days, but there's so much love," she said.

By watching her father struggle with the disease, Tallulah Willis said she had learned to appreciate life.

"It's really shown me to not take any moment for granted, and I really do think that we'd be best friends," she said. "I think he's very proud of me. You have to be in the moment. You have to be present."

Bruce's ex-wife, Demi Moore, who has remained close to the "Die Hard" star, also recently talked about his health during an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show."

"Given the givens, he is in a stable place," Moore said. "You know, it's what I say to my kids is you meet them where they're at. You don't hold on to who they were or what you want them to be, but who they are in this moment."

Bruce Willis revealed in March 2022 that was retiring from acting, initially citing aphasia as the reason. However, his family later shared that he was battling frontotemporal dementia, a condition that leads to the deterioration of the brain's frontal and temporal lobes.

In May, Tallulah Willis said that, despite the struggles, her father was "wonderful."

"He's doing so good. I got to go over and see him today, which was so lovely and so nice to see him with my daughter and just go over and give love," she told Extra at the Jhpiego Laughter Is the Best Medicine Gala.

"As a family, especially my sisters and I, we're just so grateful for the love that comes at him," she added. "I think it is such a reflection of who he is."