Bruce Willis' Daughter Says His Dementia Is 'Really Aggressive'

Bruce Willis' daughter, Tallulah Willis, has offered a glimpse into how she and her family are navigating his "aggressive" form of dementia.

The 29-year-old daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore opened up about her father's condition during an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show.”

"What’s going on with my dad — he has a really aggressive cognitive disease, a form of dementia that’s very rare," she said, according to Today.

In February 2023, the Willis family — Tallulah Willis, Moore, stepmom Emma Heming Willis, and sisters Rumer, Scout, Mabel, and Evelyn — disclosed that the 68-year-old "Die Hard" actor had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

This followed their revelation in 2022 about the actor's struggles with aphasia, a condition that affects speech and writing. FTD, unlike more familiar forms of dementia such as Alzheimer’s disease, affects communication, executive functions, behavior, and personality.

Tallulah Willis said their family ultimately decided to be open and candid about Bruce Willis' health for several reasons.

"On one hand, it’s who we are as a family," she said. "But also, it’s really important for us to spread awareness about FTD because there’s not enough information out there."

Tallulah Willis admitted she had no prior knowledge of FTD until her father's diagnosis.

"I had no idea," she said. "The bigger version of what I’m trying to do [is] if we can take something that we’re struggling with as a family and individually and help other people to turn it around, to make something beautiful about it, that’s really special for us."

Tallulah Willis also provided a health update, telling Barrymore that there have been no dramatic changes, which she said was a positive thing.

"He is the same, which, I think, in this regard I’ve learned is the best thing you can ask for," she said. "I see love when I'm with him, and it's my dad and he loves me."