×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: bruce willis | daughter | dementia

Bruce Willis' Daughter Says His Dementia Is 'Really Aggressive'

By    |   Friday, 10 November 2023 11:38 AM EST

Bruce Willis' daughter, Tallulah Willis, has offered a glimpse into how she and her family are navigating his "aggressive" form of dementia.

The 29-year-old daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore opened up about her father's condition during an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show.”

"What’s going on with my dad — he has a really aggressive cognitive disease, a form of dementia that’s very rare," she said, according to Today.

In February 2023, the Willis family — Tallulah Willis, Moore, stepmom Emma Heming Willis, and sisters Rumer, Scout, Mabel, and Evelyn — disclosed that the 68-year-old "Die Hard" actor had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD). 

This followed their revelation in 2022 about the actor's struggles with aphasia, a condition that affects speech and writing. FTD, unlike more familiar forms of dementia such as Alzheimer’s disease, affects communication, executive functions, behavior, and personality.

Tallulah Willis said their family ultimately decided to be open and candid about Bruce Willis' health for several reasons.

"On one hand, it’s who we are as a family," she said. "But also, it’s really important for us to spread awareness about FTD because there’s not enough information out there."

Tallulah Willis admitted she had no prior knowledge of FTD until her father's diagnosis.

"I had no idea," she said. "The bigger version of what I’m trying to do [is] if we can take something that we’re struggling with as a family and individually and help other people to turn it around, to make something beautiful about it, that’s really special for us."

Tallulah Willis also provided a health update, telling Barrymore that there have been no dramatic changes, which she said was a positive thing. 

"He is the same, which, I think, in this regard I’ve learned is the best thing you can ask for," she said. "I see love when I'm with him, and it's my dad and he loves me."

 

Zoe Papadakis | editorial.papadakis@newsmax.com

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Bruce Willis' daughter, Tallulah Willis, has offered a glimpse into how she and her family are navigating his "aggressive" form of dementia. The 29-year-old daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore opened up about her father's condition during an appearance on "The Drew...
bruce willis, daughter, dementia
315
2023-38-10
Friday, 10 November 2023 11:38 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved