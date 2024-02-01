Demi Moore Gives Update on Bruce Willis: Doing Very Well

Demi Moore has shared an update on her ex-husband Bruce Willis amid his dementia battle, while also offering advice to families whose loved ones are fighting a similar battle.

"I think given the givens, he's doing very well," Moore revealed during an appearance Wednesday on "Good Morning America."

Moore, 61, also shared the guidance she has given her children in light of Bruce Willis' struggle with dementia. The "Die Hard" actor, 68, and Moore have three grown children together: Rumer Willis, Scout Willis, and Tallulah Willis.

"What I'll share is what I say to my children, which [is] it's important to just meet them where they're at and not hold onto what isn't, but what is, because there's great beauty and sweetness and loving and joy out of that," she said.

In February 2023, the Willis family — Tallulah, Moore, stepmom Emma Heming Willis, and sisters Rumer, Scout, Mabel Willis, and Evelyn Willis — disclosed that the actor had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

This followed their revelation in 2022 about the actor's struggles with aphasia, a condition that affects speech and writing. FTD, unlike more familiar forms of dementia such as Alzheimer's disease, affects communication, executive functions, behavior, and personality.

In November, Tallulah Willis offered a glimpse into how she and her family were navigating Bruce Willis' "aggressive" form of dementia during an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show.”

"What's going on with my dad — he has a really aggressive cognitive disease, a form of dementia that's very rare," she said, according to Today.

She also provided a health update at the time, telling Barrymore that there had been no dramatic changes, which she said was a positive thing.

"He is the same, which, I think, in this regard I've learned is the best thing you can ask for," she said. "I see love when I'm with him, and it's my dad and he loves me."