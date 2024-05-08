WATCH TV LIVE

'Grease' Star Susan Buckner Dies at 72

Wednesday, 08 May 2024 11:24 AM EDT

Susan Buckner, best known for her role as Patty Simcox in "Grease," died at age 72.

Melissa Berthier, a publicist for the family, confirmed the news in a statement to People on Tuesday. 

"Susan died peacefully on May 2 surrounded by loved ones," Berthier said. No cause of death was given.

Buckner’s daughter, Samantha Mansfield, also remembered the late actor, saying, "The light she brought into every room will be missed forever. She was magic, and I was very lucky to call her my best friend."

Buckner, born in 1952 in Seattle, kickstarted her career in the pageant world, winning the title of Miss Washington in 1971. The following year, she represented her state at Miss America before branching out into the entertainment scene by joining The Golddiggers, an all-female ensemble known for singing and dancing and was notably featured on "The Dean Martin Show."

Buckner also made several TV appearances on shows including "The Mac Davis Show," "Sonny and Cher," and "The Brady Bunch Variety Hour." However, it was her supporting role as the effervescent cheerleader Patty Simcox, starring alongside Olivia Newton-John in "Grease," that established her as a familiar face in the U.S.

Buckner later appeared in television series including "The Love Boat" and "The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries," as well as films such as "Police Academy 6: City Under Siege." Her final acting role was in the 1981 slasher film "Deadly Blessing," the New York Post noted.

Buckner took a step back from acting to focus on being a mother before later directing children's theater at a Florida elementary school. She also taught dance as an instructor at a gym in Coral Gables.

Buckner is survived by Mansfield, son Adam Josephs, grandchildren Oliver, Riley, Abigail and Ruby, as well as her sister Linda, daughter-in-law Noel Josephs, son-in-law Adam Mansfield, and longtime partner Al.

