'Titanic,' 'Lord of the Rings' Actor Bernard Hill Dies

British actor Bernard Hill, best known for his roles in "Titanic" and "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy, died at age 79, his family said in a statement to CNN.

"It is with the greatest sadness that we must announce that Bernard Hill, renowned actor known for his roles in 'Titanic' and 'Lord of the Rings,' passed away in the early hours of this morning at the age of 79," the statement read. "He was with his fiancée Alison and his son Gabriel."

Hill garnered attention in the U.K. for his role in the 1982 gritty drama "Boys From the Blackstuff," but his memorable performances in smaller roles in iconic films defined his career.

He famously portrayed Captain Edward Smith, who resigned himself to his fate and went down with the ship, in the 1997 multi-Oscar-winning film "Titanic."

Hill also captivated audiences with his role as Theoden, King of Rohan, in two parts of the blockbuster "The Lord of the Rings" series. Audiences will remember him in "The Two Towers" as being manipulated by his adviser, and in "The Return of the King," when he becomes a heroic leader.

"I don't think anyone spoke Tolkien's words as great as Bernard did. The way he grounded those words in a realism," said Billy Boyd, who played Pippin in the trilogy created by J.R. Tolkien, according to the BBC. "He would break my heart. He will be sorely missed."

Alan Bleasdale, who wrote "Boys From the Blackstuff," said Hill's death was "a great loss and also a great surprise."

"It was an astonishing, mesmeric performance. Bernard gave everything to that and you can see it in all the scenes. He became Yosser Hughes," Bleasdale said, according to the BBC. "I was desperate to work with him.

"Everything he did — his whole procedure for working, the manner in which he worked and his performance was everything that you could ever wish for.

"You always felt that Bernard would live forever. He had a great strength, physically, and personality."