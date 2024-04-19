'American Idol' Alum, Gospel Singer Mandisa Dead at 47

Grammy Award-winning singer Mandisa has died at the age of 47.

Her death was confirmed Thursday by the Independent, which noted that she was found dead at her home in Tennessee. No cause of death has been determined yet.

Originally from Citrus Heights, California, Mandisa rose to fame during the fifth season of "American Idol" in 2006 with winner Taylor Hicks. She launched a successful Christian music career following her top-10 finish.

Her debut album "True Beauty" was released in 2007 and paved the way for various other releases including albums "Freedom," "It’s Christmas," "What if We Were Real," "Out Of the Dark," and "Overcomer," which was later followed by a greatest hits compilation, "Overcomer: The Greatest Hits."

Mandisa, whose musical journey began with the Fisk Jubilee Singers at Fisk University in Nashville, earned Grammy Awards in 2010, 2012, and 2014 for Contemporary Christian Music Album, Pop/Contemporary Gospel Album, and Best Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music Performance, respectively.

K-Love Radio, a Christian station, was among the first to report her death.

"Mandisa loved Jesus and she used her unusually extensive platform to talk about him at every turn," said David Pierce, K-Love chief media officer, in a statement to the Independent. "Her kindness was epic, her smile electric, her voice massive, but it was no match for the size of her heart."

Pierce went on to praise Mandisa for openly speaking about her battles with depression, which she wrote about in her memoir, "Out of the Dark: My Journey Through the Shadows to Find God’s Joy."

"Mandisa struggled and she was vulnerable enough to share that with us, which helped us talk about our own struggles. Mandisa’s struggles are over. She is with the God she sang about now. While we are saddened, Mandisa is home. We’re praying for Mandisa’s family and friends and ask you to join us.