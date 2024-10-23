Surfer Dies After Being Impaled by Swordfish

A 36-year-old surfer died after she was impaled by a swordfish while surfing on Indonesia's West Sumatra coast.

Giulia Manfrini was surfing the Mentawai Islands when the "freak accident" occurred, according to her business partner, James Colston.

"Unfortunately, even with the brave efforts of her partner, local resort staff and doctors, Giulia couldn't be saved. We believe she died doing what she loved, in a place that she loved," Colston wrote in a statement on Instagram.

Lahmudin Siregar, acting head of the Mentawai Islands disaster management agency, said Manfrini was surfing Sunday morning when the fish leaped toward her and struck her in the chest, The Washington Post reported, citing local news outlet. Manfrini suffered a gash that was five centimeters in depth.

The Hidden Bay Resort Mentawais said in a statement that Manfrini was "surfing one of the friendliest waves in the region" when the fish hit her in the chest. She "died almost immediately," according ot the statement.

"Unfortunately, in this case, there was nothing we could do and we provided all the necessary support to help with the procedures for repatriating the body," the statement said. "We do know, however, that she continued to do what she loved best and without suffering."

Colston and Manfrini founded the travel company AWAVE Travel together. Their focus was to organize trips to popular surfing destinations, including the Mentawai Islands.

"Giulia was the lifeblood of this company and her infectious enthusiasm for surf, snow and life will be remembered by all that came in contact with her," Colston wrote. "Giulia couldn't travel without people falling in love with her smile, laugh and endless Stoke. Anyone was lucky to have her on board a charter or surf trip!"

Concluding the post, he wrote: "We love you Giulia. I am so sorry to say goodbye."