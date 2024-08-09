Cardi B Recalls 'Freak Accident' That Left Her 'Paralyzed'

Cardi B has opened up about a "freak accident" that left her "paralyzed" and almost caused her to lose her pregnancy.

The rapper revisited the harrowing experience Thursday, explaining during an audio conversation on X Spaces that she sustained the injury after slipping down the stairs.

"I practically fell, but I was trying to prevent myself from falling, so I was holding myself on the railing. My foot still slipped, and I kind of busted my [butt]," she said, adding that when she tried to get up she "felt a weird jerk, like a pop, and I couldn't get up really," according to USA Today.

Cardi B said she was not able to walk and felt pain in her stomach after the fall. Initially, she thought nothing of it; but after taking a nap, alarm bells began ringing when the condition hadn't improved.

"I felt like paralyzed," she said, recalling how she was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where she learned she "tore a ligament in my pelvis, and it's right where my baby's head is at."

"I dilated and I was having contractions for every two minutes for a whole 24 hours. So they had to monitor me and I was in a lot of pain. I couldn't move for two days straight," she said, adding that a simple fall "became something that is so big. And that little thing almost caused me for my little one to come."

Last week, Cardi B announced that she was pregnant with her third child a day after filing for divorce from her husband, rapper Offset.

"With every ending comes a new beginning!" Cardi B wrote in an Instagram post. "I am so grateful to have shared this season with you. You have brought me more love, more life, and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You've reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion!"

The rapper continued: "I love you so much and cannot wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It's so much easier taking life's twists, turns, and test laying down, but you, your brother, and your sister have shown me why it's worth it to push through!"

On Wednesday, Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset after six years of marriage. A representative released a statement to People confirming the news but noting that "it's not based on cheating rumors, but rather has been a long time coming."

They share 2-year-old son Wave Set and 6-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari.