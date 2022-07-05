Steven Tyler 'Extremely Well' After Leaving Rehab

Steven Tyler completed his stint in rehab and is "doing extremely well," a representative told People.

Earlier this year Aerosmith revealed that its frontman had relapsed after 10 years of sobriety and had entered a treatment facility. He has since left rehab.

"He's doing extremely well and looking forward to being back on stage," the rep said.

According to TMZ, Tyler left rehab last week after doing more than the required 30 days.

Earlier this year Aerosmith announced that Tyler had voluntarily entered a treatment program to "concentrate on his health and recovery" after relapsing less than a month before the band was to re-launch its Las Vegas residency. Tyler relapsed on pain pills after undergoing foot surgery.

"As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years," the band said in a statement on Twitter at the time, explaining that it would be canceling performances in June and July.

''We will continue our 2022 dates starting in September, and we'll let you know any further updates as soon as we can," the statement continued. "We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows."

The band thanked fans for their "understanding and support for Steven during this time."

Tyler has been open about his struggles with addiction, previously sharing his story of sobriety with Haute Living. The rocker explained that his bandmates and management ultimately staged an intervention in 1988, which lead to him getting sober.

"They thought, Get the lead singer sober, and all our problems would be over. So I got sober and, you know, it took me many years to get over the anger of them sending me to rehab while they went on vacation," Tyler said. "But today, because of that moment … I am grateful and owe a thanks to them for my sobriety."