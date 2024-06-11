WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Breaking News
Tags: steve burton | general hospital | return

Steve Burton: 'Amazing' Returning to 'General Hospital' After Firing

By    |   Tuesday, 11 June 2024 12:37 PM EDT

Steve Burton has addressed reprising his role as Jason Morgan on "General Hospital" following his firing in November 2021.

"It's been amazing to come back to the show. It's always felt like home," Burton told Entertainment Tonight of his March return to the long-running ABC soap opera while appearing at the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards. "I love the cast, I love the crew, and life is amazing right now. It really is, truly."

Controversy erupted after it emerged that the actor had exited "General Hospital" because he would not get vaccinated against COVID-19. At the time, Burton revealed in a video on Instagram that he had applied for "medical and religious exemptions," but both were denied.

"Which, you know, hurts. But this is also about personal freedom to me," he said.

Burton added that there were no hard feelings.

"I'll always be grateful for my time at 'General Hospital.' I love it there, I grew up there … so I'll always be grateful," he said at the time, noting that "when one door closes, multiple doors open."

"That's always been my perspective," Burton said. "So I am excited to see what the future brings."

The actor added at the time that he may still return to the show, "if these mandates are lifted."

"That would be an honor. And if not, I'm gonna take this amazing experience, move forward and be forever grateful," he said.

Commenting on the ordeal with Entertainment Tonight on Friday, Burton reiterated that he did not rule out ever appearing in "General Hospital" again, but sticking to his refusal to get the vaccine was "something that I felt like I had to do."

"When another door shuts another one opens and, you know, God has a plan," Burton said. "I left and here I am back again, full circle, and it feels great and it's just an amazing time."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Steve Burton has addressed reprising his role as Jason Morgan on "General Hospital" following his firing in November 2021. "It's been amazing to come back to the show. It's always felt like home," Burton told "Entertainment Tonight."
steve burton, general hospital, return
314
2024-37-11
Tuesday, 11 June 2024 12:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved