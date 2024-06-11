Steve Burton: 'Amazing' Returning to 'General Hospital' After Firing

Steve Burton has addressed reprising his role as Jason Morgan on "General Hospital" following his firing in November 2021.

"It's been amazing to come back to the show. It's always felt like home," Burton told Entertainment Tonight of his March return to the long-running ABC soap opera while appearing at the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards. "I love the cast, I love the crew, and life is amazing right now. It really is, truly."

Controversy erupted after it emerged that the actor had exited "General Hospital" because he would not get vaccinated against COVID-19. At the time, Burton revealed in a video on Instagram that he had applied for "medical and religious exemptions," but both were denied.

"Which, you know, hurts. But this is also about personal freedom to me," he said.

Burton added that there were no hard feelings.

"I'll always be grateful for my time at 'General Hospital.' I love it there, I grew up there … so I'll always be grateful," he said at the time, noting that "when one door closes, multiple doors open."

"That's always been my perspective," Burton said. "So I am excited to see what the future brings."

The actor added at the time that he may still return to the show, "if these mandates are lifted."

"That would be an honor. And if not, I'm gonna take this amazing experience, move forward and be forever grateful," he said.

Commenting on the ordeal with Entertainment Tonight on Friday, Burton reiterated that he did not rule out ever appearing in "General Hospital" again, but sticking to his refusal to get the vaccine was "something that I felt like I had to do."

"When another door shuts another one opens and, you know, God has a plan," Burton said. "I left and here I am back again, full circle, and it feels great and it's just an amazing time."